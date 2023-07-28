Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Nighteyes - 14:35 Thirsk

Smart Stat: 2 - David O'Meara's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Nighteyes has progressed with each start to date, finding just one rival too good on her last two starts, beaten only by a promising newcomer at York last time. She was well backed on that occasion and did nothing wrong, going with plenty of zest and only headed in the final 100 yards. She sets a pretty good standard on form in this field and is taken to deservedly get her head in front.

Alhambra Palace - 16:10 Ascot

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Alhambra Palace remains a maiden but he has shown improved form since entering handicaps, arguably unlucky not to win at Leicester two starts back and running another fine race in defeat at Epsom last time. He was very well backed on that occasion but was unlucky to bump into another improver and he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark. Ascot may suit him better and he remains a horse to be positive about.

Labalaba - 16:20 Thirsk

Smart Stat: £11.90 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Labalaba cost £210,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he built on the promise of his debut run when opening his account at Ffos Las three weeks ago. He started a short-price favourite that day in what wasn't a deep race, but he was given a no-nonsense ride and had plenty up his sleeve. He was beaten only by another well-bred, promising type on his debut, and Labalaba should have plenty more to offer, so is strongly fancied to defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.