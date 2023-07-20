Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
14:14 · THU July 20, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Eyeshadow - 15:00 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 30% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants 

Eyeshadow has improved with each start so far and she very much caught the eye on her qualifying run at Thirsk two weeks ago. She was left with plenty to do on that occasion, but she made very good headway without being knocked about from three furlongs out and finished with running left at the line. She is bred for speed more than stamina, but a mile is clearly no problem for her, and she looks very interesting now making her handicap debut for a yard that excel with such types. 

Captain Ivan - 17:05 Worcester

Smart Stat: 22% - L J Morgan's strike rate in summer 

Captain Ivan has been in great form since returning from a break recently, winning by 12 lengths at Southwell last month and following up from an 8 lb higher mark at Perth last time. That was a career-best effort and, though he was suited by how the race developed - there was plenty of in-running carnage in the closing stages - he was strong at the finish. The third and fourth won next time out to give the form a boost and Captain Ivan isn't handicapped out of things from just 2 lb higher. 

Spritzin' - 20:40 Epsom

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Spritzin' didn't progress from her debut run on her next two starts over a mile on the all-weather last season, but she mirrored so many from this yard over the decades by proving a different proposition sent handicapping over middle distances when narrowly denied at Pontefract last week. That was her first start for nine months and she was beaten a neck only by a more battle-hardened rival and she is entitled to come forward from that effort. It is hard to think that she hasn't got even more to offer, especially racing from the same mark.

