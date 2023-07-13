Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Castle Way - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 27% - William Buick's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY)

This has the potential to turn tactical and may not place the emphasis on stamina at the trip as a result. With that in mind, Castle Way looks interesting now moving up three furlongs in trip following his comprehensive win in listed company on the Rowley Course in May. He was always well positioned that day, leading from halfway and staying on well all the way to the line, suggesting he is worth a try over further. William Buick rides this track as well as anyone and Castle Way remains with the potential for even better.

Frankness - 15:00 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 2 - Andrew Balding's number of winners in past 10 runnings

A very competitive sprint handicap for three-year-olds, but it is a race that Andrew Balding has a good record in and, of his two runners, it is Frankness who makes the most appeal. She shaped well on her first three starts of the season and deservedly opened her account for the year in some style at Goodwood last month, displaying a smart turn of foot to settle matters and was eased at the finish. She didn't seem suited by a drop to five furlongs at Royal Ascot last time, staying on to finish never nearer than at the finish, and she remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark now moving back up in trip.

Alhambra Palace - 17:55 Epsom

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Alhambra Palace was an expensive yearling but he looked in need of the experience in two starts over a mile last season. He was gelded afterwards and showed a bit more on his return at Carlisle last month but he took his form up another notch when narrowly beaten upped to a mile and a quarter on his handicap debut at Leicester last time. He was left with a lot to do on that occasion, too, but he was very strong at the finish, suggesting he'll relish this even longer trip, and he looks a big player from just 1 lb higher.