Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life Plus Stat Selector
Sporting Life Plus Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:49 · THU July 06, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Zafaan - 15:30 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 21% - Kevin Philippart de Foy's strike rate with horses running over 10f+ 

Zafaan was well backed on his turf debut at Doncaster in May and duly showed improved form to open his account, taking a strong hold in the early stages and surprisingly seeing the race out strongly. They all finished in a bunch on that occasion, but the form has worked out well enough, and Zafaan has the potential to take another step forward now stepping up in trip in a first-time hood from 2 lb higher. 

Boyfriend - 18:05 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Boyfriend was easy enough to back in the market ahead of his debut at Windsor last month but he shaped with plenty of encouragement, knowing his job and still having every chance approaching the final furlong. He was only edged out by one with previous experience close home, the pair pulling clear of the remainder, and the winner has franked the form by winning again since. Boyfriend is entitled to progress for that initial experience and he already sets a tall standard for a yard that have won the last two renewals of this race.

Savvy Knight - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Savvy Knight was very progressive last year, winning his first three starts and hitting the frame in the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. He returned to a similar level of form when resuming winning ways over course and distance last month, travelling fluently and sealing the race with a good turn of foot early in the straight. Savvy Knight was closed down late in the day but he has a good record on all-weather and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING