Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Zafaan - 15:30 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 21% - Kevin Philippart de Foy's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Zafaan was well backed on his turf debut at Doncaster in May and duly showed improved form to open his account, taking a strong hold in the early stages and surprisingly seeing the race out strongly. They all finished in a bunch on that occasion, but the form has worked out well enough, and Zafaan has the potential to take another step forward now stepping up in trip in a first-time hood from 2 lb higher.

Boyfriend - 18:05 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Boyfriend was easy enough to back in the market ahead of his debut at Windsor last month but he shaped with plenty of encouragement, knowing his job and still having every chance approaching the final furlong. He was only edged out by one with previous experience close home, the pair pulling clear of the remainder, and the winner has franked the form by winning again since. Boyfriend is entitled to progress for that initial experience and he already sets a tall standard for a yard that have won the last two renewals of this race.

Savvy Knight - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Savvy Knight was very progressive last year, winning his first three starts and hitting the frame in the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. He returned to a similar level of form when resuming winning ways over course and distance last month, travelling fluently and sealing the race with a good turn of foot early in the straight. Savvy Knight was closed down late in the day but he has a good record on all-weather and seems sure to launch another bold bid.