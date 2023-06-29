Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Crows Nest - 15:10 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 26% - William Buick's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY)

Crows Nest cost 100,000 guineas as a yearling but was picked up for just £3,000 by these connections earlier this year and he has made a bright start. He built on his debut promise when opening his account at Hamilton earlier this month and had no problem defying a penalty dropped back to five furlongs at Bath 12 days ago, not needing to improve so much to do so but displaying a good attitude. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and he remains a horse to be positive about now handicapping.

Al Agaila - 15:20 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £21.90 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

This is a competitive handicap but Al Agaila proved very progressive on all-weather during the winter, winning three times, including a very easy success on handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield. She didn't need to come off the bridle on that occasion and duly followed up over the same course and distance in the Winter Oaks. She had her winning run ended after four months off back on turf at Nottingham earlier this month, but she may have more to offer now returned to an artificial surface, and this track should play to her strengths.

Man of Eden - 16:55 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 21% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season

Man of Eden landed the odds on his first start for this yard at Newcastle in January and he has shaped better than the bare result on a couple of occasions in handicaps since. He was strong in the market at Goodwood 13 days ago, but failed to meet expectations, but he was value for finishing closer, hampered close home when already held. Connections now reach for first-time blinkers and he remains a horse to be interested in from this sort of mark.