Airtothethrone – 13:50 Chepstow

Smart Stat: £19.29 - Tim Vaughan's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Airtothethrone is Tim Vaughan’s only runner on the card at one his local courses which looks significant, with the trainer having a very good record when sending just one to the track.

Airtothethrone ran well over C&D in this race 12 months ago, beaten just two lengths by the winner, and he bounced back to form after a 10 week-break (had breathing operation) when a well-backed 11/8 chance at Taunton last month, beaten into a four-length second of 4 to Enjoy Your Life.

The handicapper has eased Airtothethrone 1 lb for that run and he is fancied to gain a second career success.

Havock – 15:52 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: 21% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at HUNTINGDON since the start of the 2019/20 season

Dan Skelton’s fine week continued with a couple of big-race winners at Kempton and Uttoxeter on Saturday and he can end the week on a high with Havock who runs at Huntingdon where Skelton has enjoyed plenty of success.

Havock produced easily his best effort over hurdles when a neck second of 6 to What A Johnny in a novice at Stratford in November. He's been well held in two starts since, including over C&D, but has had excuses (trip/ground) and is of more interest now making his handicap debut on ground that suits. A big run is expected.

Ballybeen – 16:10 Chepstow

Smart Stat: £54.60 - Sam Thomas's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Ballybeen might not be the doughtiest of battlers when push comes to shove, but his trainer Sam Thomas – who has a fine record when running just one horse at a meeting - appears to have found him a good opportunity today.

Ballybeen produced a good effort when second to Imac Wood at Hereford in January, and though below expectations when a distant third to Kotmask at Plumpton last time, is more interesting on his second to Ballygamus (winner since) over C&D in December.

With only Valirann Gold likely to offer any resistance to setting the pace, Ballybeen should get the run of the race and prove hard to beat as a result.