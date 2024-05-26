Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Cold Hearted - 13:25 Curragh

Smart Stat: 3 - Jessica Harrington's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Jessica Harrington has a good record in this fillies' maiden and she has a leading contender this time around in Cold Hearted who shaped well on debut when third in a strong race at Naas. Cold Hearted is well bred - her dam is a sister to multiple Group 1 winner Warm Heart - and she did some good late work at Naas, running on well behind a couple of fillies who went on to fill the first two places in a Group 3 last time. She's entitled to progress with that experience to call on.

Kado de Joie - 16:45 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 26% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Nicky Henderson tends to operate at an impressive 20% strike rate but he has an even better record with his hurdlers at up to two and a quarter miles. He has a strong contender in the two-mile handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter this afternoon with Kado de Joie who did well under the circumstances when third at Warwick a few weeks ago as he was further back than ideal in a race run at a steady gallop and also stumbled on landing at the final flight. That was only his second start in a handicap and he remains open to improvement.

Mr Hope Street - 17:20 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Uttoxeter

Harry Skelton has a 21% strike rate but that increases to 24% at Uttoxeter where he has ridden more winners than anywhere else. Skelton has a strong book of rides this afternoon, including Mr Hope Street in the concluding handicap hurdle. Mr Hope Street proved a different proposition when upped in trip at Market Rasen last time, powering away from the final flight to score by two and three-quarter lengths in the style of one capable of racking up a sequence.