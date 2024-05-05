Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
09:57 · SUN May 05, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Winter Snowfall – 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at NEWMARKET (ROWLEY) since the start of the 2020 season

Smart Stat: 29% - William Buick's strike rate at NEWMARKET (ROWLEY)

Fresh from the highs of yesterday, Charlie Appleby bids for another landmark at his local venue today, and it’s important not to underestimate how important wins at HQ are for the Godolphin setup. Appleby has a fine record at the track and he saddles Winter Snowfall in the opening listed contest, a race he won two years ago with With The Moonlight. She had success on the all-weather to her name, as does second Winter Snowfall who confirmed her debut promise when winning a 6-runner maiden at Chelmsford last time by ½ a length from Danielle (wide-margin winner on turf since). She will go on improving and is fancied to take this step up in grade in her stride.

Caernarfon – 14:25 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £13.92- Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Jack Channon has his horses in good form at present and he also does well with horses running after a break. Caernarfon was fourth in the 1000 Guineas on her reappearance last season, and followed that with third in the Oaks at Epsom (1¾ lengths behind Soul Sister) in 2023. She possibly found the race coming too soon when 14½ lengths sixth in a listed race at Salisbury on her final outing but is much more likely to run her race here, with her excellent record at this venue very much in her favour.

Baileys Jubilation – 16:15 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £16.70 - Charlie Johnston's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Only two bits of form on offer, neither of which is startling, and one of the debutantes might be the way to go. Baileys Jubilation will bid to increase both her trainer’s good record with newcomers and also follow in the footsteps of her dam Baileys Jubilee, who belied a big price when winning on debut. She went on to win over C&D and finish third in the Cheveley Park, so there is hope that this venue will suit her daughter, and this half-sister to several winners can continue the family tradition at a big price.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo