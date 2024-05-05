Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Winter Snowfall – 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at NEWMARKET (ROWLEY) since the start of the 2020 season

Smart Stat: 29% - William Buick's strike rate at NEWMARKET (ROWLEY)

Fresh from the highs of yesterday, Charlie Appleby bids for another landmark at his local venue today, and it’s important not to underestimate how important wins at HQ are for the Godolphin setup. Appleby has a fine record at the track and he saddles Winter Snowfall in the opening listed contest, a race he won two years ago with With The Moonlight. She had success on the all-weather to her name, as does second Winter Snowfall who confirmed her debut promise when winning a 6-runner maiden at Chelmsford last time by ½ a length from Danielle (wide-margin winner on turf since). She will go on improving and is fancied to take this step up in grade in her stride.

Caernarfon – 14:25 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £13.92- Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Jack Channon has his horses in good form at present and he also does well with horses running after a break. Caernarfon was fourth in the 1000 Guineas on her reappearance last season, and followed that with third in the Oaks at Epsom (1¾ lengths behind Soul Sister) in 2023. She possibly found the race coming too soon when 14½ lengths sixth in a listed race at Salisbury on her final outing but is much more likely to run her race here, with her excellent record at this venue very much in her favour.

Baileys Jubilation – 16:15 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £16.70 - Charlie Johnston's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Only two bits of form on offer, neither of which is startling, and one of the debutantes might be the way to go. Baileys Jubilation will bid to increase both her trainer’s good record with newcomers and also follow in the footsteps of her dam Baileys Jubilee, who belied a big price when winning on debut. She went on to win over C&D and finish third in the Cheveley Park, so there is hope that this venue will suit her daughter, and this half-sister to several winners can continue the family tradition at a big price.