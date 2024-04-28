Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate in early season
Giudecca is bred to be smart and she improved with each run last season, building on previous promise when opening her account over seven furlongs at Newcastle when last seen in September on her all-weather debut. She opened her account with plenty in hand that day and, given she is from an excellent family that has tended to get better with age, she looks very interesting on her return and handicap debut moving up to a trip she should relish.
Smart Stat: 15% - Archie Watson's strike rate with handicap debutants
Lakota Brave displayed clear signs of inexperience on debut but came on plenty for that initial run, leaving the bare form of that effort well behind when getting off the mark at Newcastle last month. He lost little in defeat upped to a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last time when beaten only by a potentially smart rival, and he left the impression he would appreciate this return to a mile. Lakota Brave makes his turf debut now and will remain of interest for a yard that do well with handicap debutants.
Smart Stat: 24% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at SOUTHWELL
New Image seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he looked a good prospect when making a winning start for these connections after an 18-month absence over five furlongs at this course last month, and he left the impression he should have finished closer on his handicap debut over six furlongs at Wolverhampton 20 days ago. He was fored wide on the home turn and still had running left in him at the line, so he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark now moving up to seven furlongs.
