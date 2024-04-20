Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 23% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at STRATFORD-ON-AVON since the start of the 2019/20 season
Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at STRATFORD-ON-AVON
Diamond Twin has so far only shown modest form over hurdles, but he produced his best effort when ¾-length second of 10 to General Hubble in a handicap on good to soft ground at Market Rasen in November and gets similar ground today. His trainer and jockey both do well at the course and, having disappointed on heavy ground when last seen, better is expected from Diamond Twin now he is back from a break.
Smart Stat: 44% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Easy Peasy was an important winner for the Nicky Henderson stable, with her latest win coming at a time when the yard was emerging from a very difficult period. They might not yet be at full strength but Easy Peasy is clearly in rude health, looking one to follow when following up a ready Exeter win in similar style at Ludlow earlier this month. She remains capable of better now switched to a handicap and this mark of 113 may underestimate her.
Smart Stat: 26% - Christian Williams's strike rate with staying chasers
Smart Stat: 23% Christian Williams's strike rate in spring
Ballyrashane is steadily progressing so could be the answer up against exposed sorts. He showed little over hurdles, but those runs were all over inadequate distances, and he has taken his form up a notch since stepping up in trip over fences, winning a handicap at Fakenham (by 4¾ lengths from Conceroe) in March before a good 13 lengths second of 6 to Rouge de L'quest in a similar race at Ffos Las last time. His trainer does very well at this time of year, especially with this type of staying chaser, and, now Ballyrashane is back up in trip again, a big run is expected.
