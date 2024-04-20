Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
09:47 · SUN April 21, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Diamond Twin – 13:40 Stratford

Smart Stat: 23% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at STRATFORD-ON-AVON since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at STRATFORD-ON-AVON

Diamond Twin has so far only shown modest form over hurdles, but he produced his best effort when ¾-length second of 10 to General Hubble in a handicap on good to soft ground at Market Rasen in November and gets similar ground today. His trainer and jockey both do well at the course and, having disappointed on heavy ground when last seen, better is expected from Diamond Twin now he is back from a break.

Easy Peasy – 14:15 Stratford

Smart Stat: 44% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Easy Peasy was an important winner for the Nicky Henderson stable, with her latest win coming at a time when the yard was emerging from a very difficult period. They might not yet be at full strength but Easy Peasy is clearly in rude health, looking one to follow when following up a ready Exeter win in similar style at Ludlow earlier this month. She remains capable of better now switched to a handicap and this mark of 113 may underestimate her.

Ballyrashane – 14:48 Stratford

Smart Stat: 26% - Christian Williams's strike rate with staying chasers

Smart Stat: 23% Christian Williams's strike rate in spring

Ballyrashane is steadily progressing so could be the answer up against exposed sorts. He showed little over hurdles, but those runs were all over inadequate distances, and he has taken his form up a notch since stepping up in trip over fences, winning a handicap at Fakenham (by 4¾ lengths from Conceroe) in March before a good 13 lengths second of 6 to Rouge de L'quest in a similar race at Ffos Las last time. His trainer does very well at this time of year, especially with this type of staying chaser, and, now Ballyrashane is back up in trip again, a big run is expected.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

