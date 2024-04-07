Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
11:08 · SUN April 07, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Samuel Colt - 14:20 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Aidan O'Brien has an excellent record in this race and of his three runners in this year's renewal it is Samuel Colt who makes most appeal. He has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, but looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut over six furlongs at the Curragh in October, quickening to lead in the final furlong and forging clear. He handled heavy ground well on that occasion and there should be plenty more to come from him, especially now moving up to seven furlongs.

Buttons - 14:55 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

This is another Guineas trial that Aidan O'Brien has a good record in and Buttons looks an obvious type to land another edition of this for the yard. She was all the rage in the betting when making a winning debut at this course in June last year, admittedly making heavy weather of it and only just getting up in a bobbing finish. She seemingly had a setback afterwards as she hasn't been seen since, but she arrives with plenty of potential on her return and is just the sort who will take a big step forward up in grade.

Adaay In Devon - 15:08 Bath

Smart Stat: 16% - Rod Millman's strike rate with handicap debutants

Adaay In Devon progressed well last season, winning four times in total, including in soft and heavy ground, so conditions won't be a problem for her. She was strong in the betting for her return in a listed event at Doncaster a fortnight ago, despite having plenty on up against her elders, and she was far from disgraced finishing fourth. That was a career-best effort and this most likeable filly looks very interesting now making her handicap debut from what should be a workable mark.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo