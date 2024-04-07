Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Samuel Colt - 14:20 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Aidan O'Brien has an excellent record in this race and of his three runners in this year's renewal it is Samuel Colt who makes most appeal. He has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, but looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut over six furlongs at the Curragh in October, quickening to lead in the final furlong and forging clear. He handled heavy ground well on that occasion and there should be plenty more to come from him, especially now moving up to seven furlongs.

Buttons - 14:55 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

This is another Guineas trial that Aidan O'Brien has a good record in and Buttons looks an obvious type to land another edition of this for the yard. She was all the rage in the betting when making a winning debut at this course in June last year, admittedly making heavy weather of it and only just getting up in a bobbing finish. She seemingly had a setback afterwards as she hasn't been seen since, but she arrives with plenty of potential on her return and is just the sort who will take a big step forward up in grade.

Adaay In Devon - 15:08 Bath

Smart Stat: 16% - Rod Millman's strike rate with handicap debutants

Adaay In Devon progressed well last season, winning four times in total, including in soft and heavy ground, so conditions won't be a problem for her. She was strong in the betting for her return in a listed event at Doncaster a fortnight ago, despite having plenty on up against her elders, and she was far from disgraced finishing fourth. That was a career-best effort and this most likeable filly looks very interesting now making her handicap debut from what should be a workable mark.