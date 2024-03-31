Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Sea Invasion - 15:05 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 25% - Chris Gordon's strike rate at Plumpton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Chris Gordon tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to an impressive 25% at Plumpton. Gordon will be hoping to enhance that impressive record as he has some strong contenders this afternoon, including Sea Invasion who ran well when fourth in a valuable maiden hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day and now goes handicapping with the scope to improve over this longer trip.

Rare Middleton - 16:15 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 3 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings

There's good prize-money up for grabs in the Sussex Champion Hurdle, a race Paul Nicholls has won three times in the last decade. This time around Nicholls relies on Rare Middleton who won a handicap hurdle at Doncaster when last seen in December. He scored with plenty in hand on that occasion after impressing with how he tanked through the race, so he could still have more to offer.

Superstylin - 16:29 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 22% - Sean Bowen's strike rate at Market Rasen

Sean Bowen's 22% strike rate at Market Rasen compares favourably to an overall record around the 19% mark and he has three good rides this afternoon, starting with Superstylin in the extended 17-furlong handicap chase. Superstylin has made a bright starts over fences and ran well when runner-up over this course and distance 11 days ago, putting in some good late work.