Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Sporting Life
08:45 · SUN March 10, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Mountain Warrior - 16:50 Southwell

Smart Stat: 21% - Edward Bethell's strike rate in early season

Ed Bethell has a good record at this stage of the season, with a 21% strike-rate comparing favourably with an overall record of 15%, and he looks to have leading claims of adding to it with the Southwell specialist Mountain Warrior.

Mountain Warrior won here last April and, following three lacklustre runs in August and November, returned to form when back at this venue in January. In first-time blinkers he only had to be pushed out to beat Gobi Sunset and a 3 lb rise in the weights may prove lenient.

This longer trip asks a different question, but Mountain Warrior is related to winners over that far, including his dam Plucky who won over this trip as a three-year-old.

Due Consideration - 18:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: 24% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Southwell

Danny Tudhope, who rides Southwell well, looks a positive jockey booking - taking over from Connor Murtagh and Paddy Mathers – on Due Consideration.

Due Consideration’s consistent run of form last season yielded a nursery win at Musselburgh (by 1½ lengths from Star of Lazise), and he belied a four-month absence when improving again to be 2¼ lengths second to Good Morning Alex at Newcastle last time.

The handicapper has nudged Due Consideration up by 1 lb, but with that run under his belt, another big run (never out of the first two in handicaps) looks assured.

Love Lies – 18:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: £48.60 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

This is a tricky little fillies’ handicap, but Love Lies may have more scope for improvement than her rivals and punters should take heart from her trainer’s excellent record with horses running after a break.

Love Lies won a maiden at Ayr and minor event at Newcastle (by 3¼ lengths from Thunder Princess) in 2023 and ended her season with a 4½ lengths fifth to Iris Dancer on her handicap debut at Hamilton.

Though Love Lies ultimately found less than looked likely on her final start after travelling well, she looks the type to go on again this season and a slightly-reduced mark of 76 shouldn’t be out of reach.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

