Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
10:44 · SUN March 03, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Royal Rhythm - 15:05 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: 2 - Jonjo O'Neill's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Royal Rhythm has made a positive start for Jonjo O'Neill, making a winning start in soft ground at Carlisle, not in the same form at Warwick next time, but quickly bouncing back to form when winning with a fair bit in hand at Wetherby last time. He revels in the mud, so conditions will be in his favour, and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him from winning again.

Pocklington - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £70.00 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Pocklington has an attractive pedigree, a half-brother to the same connections' progressive Doctor Khan Junior, out of a smart mare who is a sister to high-class Hoof It, and he looked a good prospect in his own right when making a winning debut over this course and distance in January. He attracted support and got the job done in smooth fashion, travelling as well as any and just pushed out in the closing stages. That form is working out well and there should be plenty more to come from him now.

He's An Angel - 18:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 21% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

He's An Angel has been totally revived by Peter Niven in recent weeks, belatedly opening his account at Wolverhampton in January, and progressing very well since, completing a four-timer over this course and distance 15 days ago. He again travelled with plenty of verve and displayed a cracking attitude in the closing stages, digging deep to get the better of the runner-up. He's An Angel is just 3 lb higher now and he seems sure to launch another bold bid under Danny Tudhope.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

