Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
10:50 · SUN February 25, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Southern Sam - 14:10 Hereford

Smart Stat: £67.58 - Richard Bandey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Southern Sam took longer than anticipated to get off the mark as a chaser, but he did so in gutsy fashion in testing conditions at Haydock in December, having to battle hard on the run-in but arguably having much more in hand than the official margin suggested. He wasn't in the same form over a longer trip at Fontwell last time, but this doesn't look a strong race, and he makes most appeal stepping into veterans' company in first-time cheekpieces.

Fire Dancer - 15:40 Hereford

Smart Stat: 22% - Venetia Williams's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Fire Dancer looked like a horse to follow when making a winning start on these shores at Ludlow just over 12 months ago, defying an absence of 27 months with a fair bit up his sleeve. He failed to complete on his next two starts last season, and he was well beaten on his return at Ascot in November following another breathing operation. He has been given plenty of time to get over that disappointment, though, and he finds himself in a much less-competitive race now.

Sammy's Guarantee - 16:10 Hereford

Smart Stat: 23% - Tom Lacey's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Sammy's Guarantee was well beaten on her first three starts, but she underwent a breathing operation afterwards, and showed much improved form to open her account at the fourth attempt at Doncaster last month. Her success looked an unlikely one turning for home, but she found plenty in the home straight, produced to lead soon after the final flight and drawing clear on the run-in. She represents a yard that have a very good record with their horses in handicaps for the first time and there should be more to come from her back up in trip.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

