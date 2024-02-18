Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Barrons Land - 13:45 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 21% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Musselburgh

Brian Hughes tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to 21% at Musselburgh, a flat and sharp venue where jockeyship takes on extra importance. Hughes is in for a busy day with six rides on the card, starting with Barrons Land in the opener. Barrons Land, a four-time runner-up in points, was sent off a big price on her bumper debut but she produced an encouraging effort in second and is an interesting contender on this switch to hurdling.

Without Conviction - 14:15 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: £33.83 - Lucinda Russell's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running in first time headgear

Lucinda Russell boasts a healthy level-stake profit with chasers running in headgear for the first time so it's interesting that she has elected to fit Without Conviction with cheekpieces. Without Conviction needs to bounce back from a lesser effort at Kelso last month but she has been cut some slack by the handicapper and drops in grade.

Tullyhill - 15:05 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 37% - Paul Townend's strike rate at Punchestown

Paul Townend operates at a superb 37% strike rate at Punchestown and will be hoping to add to his tally of winners this afternoon, with his five rides including Tullyhill in the listed novice hurdle. Tullyhill finished runner-up in the Punchestown Champion Bumper to mark himself out as an exciting prospect for hurdling, but his career over jumps got off to a disappointing start when he was beaten at a very short price on his reappearance over two and three-quarter miles. He got back on track when dropped markedly in trip at Naas last time, though, and is again one to be really positive about.