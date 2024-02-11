Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Tahmuras - 14:05 Exeter

Smart Stat: 29% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Exeter since the start of the 2019/20 season

Paul Nicholls tends to operate at a strike rate around the 24% mark but that increases to 29% at Exeter where the champion trainer has three runners this afternoon, starting with Tahmuras in the opener. The Grade 1 Tolworth Novices' Hurdle winner was disappointing when failing to beat a rival on his chasing debut at Chepstow but he got back on track when winning a novice handicap at Aintree last time, jumping much better than he had at the first attempt. The cheekpieces, that were employed for the first time at Aintree, are retained here.

Ippotheos - 14:27 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £80.43 - Mick Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Mick Appleby boasts an exceptional level-stake profit with horses running in first-time headgear so it's interesting he has elected to fit Ippotheos with cheekpieces this afternoon. Ippotheos was well beaten at Kempton last time, but he didn't handle the bend on that right-handed track and should be more comfortable going this way round as he won at Wolverhampton on his first start for the yard in December. The tongue tie that he wore for his previous stable is back on here.

Lough Owel - 16:45 Navan

Smart Stat: 6 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Gordon Elliott has dominated this bumper and has won it with some smart types in the shape of Ginto and Firefox. This year Elliott relies on Lough Owel, a point winner who offered something to work on when third in a Limerick bumper on his debut under Rules. he kept on there, shaping like he'd appreciate a stiffer stamina test, so this more demanding track should suit.