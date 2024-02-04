Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Liari - 13:20 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 4 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Liari was a fairly useful winner on the Flat when trained in France and he has made an excellent start to his career over hurdles for these connections, landing the odds on his debut at Wincanton in October and following up in good style at Aintree in December. He left the impression he would have won by further if conditions weren't as testing on that occasion, and he remains a horse to be very positive about, while he also represents a yard with an excellent record in this race.

Nine Tenths - 14:37 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 30% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK

Nine Tenths produced a big career-best effort when returned to the all-weather when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton in December, taking the scalp of a well-fancied rival who has since boosted that form. She was beaten at Newcastle last time, but lost little in defeat, conceding first run on the winner but staying on all the way to the line. The step up to a mile will suit round here and she comes out well at the weights on these terms. She will have the assistance of Ryan Moore in the saddle for the first time, and Moore boasts an incredible 30% strike rate at Lingfield.

Willem Twee - 15:12 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 20% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK

Willem Twee had a truncated season last year, but he has proven himself a very progressive sprinter in recent months, winning a handicap in style at Kempton and following up in good style over this course and distance in listed company when last seen in November. He has been freshened up since and he has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer this year. He is fancied to continue on an upward curve under Oisin Murphy who has been aboard the last twice.