Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Storminhome - 12:50 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 24% - Ben Pauling's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Storminhome was a winner in Irish points and he landed a gamble when opening his account under Rules in a maiden hurdle at this course last season. He made a promising debut in this sphere on his return, too, and while he hasn't built on that in a couple of runs since, they did come in stronger races than this. He has been freshened up since, though, and may be worth chancing to build on earlier promise in a winnable race.

Montecam - 14:00 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 23% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid-season

Montecam showed ability in a couple of starts in bumpers and also shaped with promise on his debut over hurdles when finishing runner-up over course and distance last month. He was given a positive ride on that occasion, not so fluent jumping the second-last and headed soon after by his odds-on stablemate. There should be more to come from him in this sphere and this doesn't look the strongest race of its type.

Pyffo - 15:05 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 16% - Jonjo O'Neill's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Pyffo built on the promise of his debut run when opening his account in a bumper at Haydock last season and he made a promising start over hurdles when finishing runner-up at Ludlow on his return in October. He didn't build on that effort as expected at Ffos Las on his latest start, but that came in very testing conditions, so that run can be overlooked to some extent. The return to better ground and step up to three miles should be in his favour, and an opening mark of 116 may not overburden him.