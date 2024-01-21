Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Master Chewy - 13:15 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Nigel Twiston-Davies's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Master Chewy didn't manage to win over hurdles but he was an expensive purchase from the pointing field and has quickly developed into a much better chaser this season. He travelled and jumped well when making a winning debut at Aintree and wasn't suited by fences being omitted when runner-up to Djelo next time. Master Chewy wasn't able to justify strong support at Newbury on his next start, either, but he looked very good in a Grade 2 at Kempton over Christmas, and he remains a chaser to be positive about now moving up in trip.

Kintail - 16:10 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 20% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Kintail showed fairly useful form when opening his account in a bumper at Warwick in May and he made a successful start over hurdles on his return from six months off at the same course in November. He was value for double the winning margin on that occasion, but could only run to the same level in a stronger race at Cheltenham last time, not suited by the drop to two miles. He seems sure to relish this step back up in trip now making his handicap debut and an opening mark of 116 may well underestimate him.

Warren Hill - 17:45 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2020 season

Warren Hill capitalised on a drop in grade when recording a second career success over this trip at Lingfield in November, and she deserved extra credit for doing so, too, given how wide of a path she had to overcome in the straight. She was forced widest of all entering the straight, but found plenty to lead in the final furlong and asserted away in the closing stages. This is a deeper race, but she is just 2 lb higher in the weights and seems sure to go well again.