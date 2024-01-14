Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
11:03 · SUN January 14, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

King's Vanity - 13:30 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2020 season

Andrew Balding tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 22% at Lingfield where he has four runners today, including the promising King's Vanity in the seven-furlong novice. King's Vanity has a good pedigree and he shaped well amidst greenness on his belated debut at Newcastle in November, weaving his way through into fifth. He's likely to improve with that experience under his belt.

Mystical Power - 13:35 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins has dominated this Grade 2 event and has used it as a launchpad for some of his best novice hurdlers, including the likes of Vautour, Douvan, Min and Impaire et Passe. Mullins has a couple of contenders this time around with Mystical Power, the first foal out of top-class hurdler Annie Power, his strongest contender. Mystical Power was only workmanlike when winning a Ballinrobe bumper on debut but created a striking impression on his first start over hurdles at Galway in July, looking a very smart prospect as he burst seven lengths clear.

Massini Man - 13:50 Kelso

Smart Stat: 2 - Sandy Thomson's number of winners in the past six runnings

Sandy Thomson has had more winners at Kelso than at any other venue and has a good record in this handicap chase - he's landed two of the past six renewals. Thomson has a strong contender this time around in Massini Man who probably would have gone close over course and distance last time had he not fallen at the second-last when looking like he still had more to give. He should go well off the same mark here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING