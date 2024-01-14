Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

King's Vanity - 13:30 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2020 season

Andrew Balding tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 22% at Lingfield where he has four runners today, including the promising King's Vanity in the seven-furlong novice. King's Vanity has a good pedigree and he shaped well amidst greenness on his belated debut at Newcastle in November, weaving his way through into fifth. He's likely to improve with that experience under his belt.

Mystical Power - 13:35 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins has dominated this Grade 2 event and has used it as a launchpad for some of his best novice hurdlers, including the likes of Vautour, Douvan, Min and Impaire et Passe. Mullins has a couple of contenders this time around with Mystical Power, the first foal out of top-class hurdler Annie Power, his strongest contender. Mystical Power was only workmanlike when winning a Ballinrobe bumper on debut but created a striking impression on his first start over hurdles at Galway in July, looking a very smart prospect as he burst seven lengths clear.

Massini Man - 13:50 Kelso

Smart Stat: 2 - Sandy Thomson's number of winners in the past six runnings

Sandy Thomson has had more winners at Kelso than at any other venue and has a good record in this handicap chase - he's landed two of the past six renewals. Thomson has a strong contender this time around in Massini Man who probably would have gone close over course and distance last time had he not fallen at the second-last when looking like he still had more to give. He should go well off the same mark here.