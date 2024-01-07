Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Mister Policeman - 13:00 Naas

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins has dominated this novice chase, winning six of the past ten runnings, including the last three, and he has a strong contender this year with Mister Policeman. Mister Policeman had to work hard to get the better of stablemate Feu du Bresil on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse in November, but he is entitled to make marked improvement with that experience under his belt and still appeals as an exciting prospect.

Invictus Machin - 13:30 Naas

Smart Stat: 28% - Gavin Cromwell's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Gavin Cromwell boasts an impressive 28% strike rate with his handicap chase debutants - his overall record is around the 11% mark - and he has an interesting contender here with Invictus Machin. Invictus Machin has yet to make a telling impact over fences but he remains with potential and will have a better chance in handicaps than the good-quality beginners' chases he's been contesting. A chase mark of 112 could underestimate him.

Ville Natale - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 28% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 28% at Wolverhampton and he will be bidding to enhance his record with Ville Natale who shaped as if in need of a stiffer test when third over a mile at Chelmsford on debut. Ville Natale is well bred being by Nathaniel and out of an unraced half-sister to a very smart Group 1 winner in Zambezi Sun, and she is entitled to take a step forward now stepping up in trip.