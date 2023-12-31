Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Base Note - 13:54 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at Lingfield Park since the start of the 2019 season

Base Note returned from seven months off with a decisive victory back in a handicap at Chelmsford in November, quickening clear in the closing stages to land the spoils by two lengths. He then shaped as if still in good form when finishing third in a listed race at Kempton last time, challenging over a furlong out and sticking to his task well from there to be beaten just a length and three-quarters. A smart and consistent performer on the all-weather, Base Note has the form to play a leading role in this listed content and seems sure to give another good account for Simon and Ed Crisford, who have enjoyed plenty of success at Lingfield in recent years.

Sir Gerhard - 14:15 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Smart Stat: 24% - Willie Mullins' strike rate at Punchestown since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 37% - Paul Townend's strike rate at Punchestown

Sir Gerhard was in the process of running well when falling two out in the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase at Naas last time, leaving the impression he might have shaded the verdict had he completed. That appeals as very smart form – the winner Dinoblue followed up in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas – and Sir Gerhard has been given plenty of time to recover from what was a heavy fall on his first start for seven months. Back over hurdles today, Sir Gerhard was a very talented novice a couple of seasons ago – notably winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – and it looks a good opportunity for him to gain a confidence-boosting victory for the all-conquering Willie Mullins/Paul Townend combination.

Instant Tendance - 15:45 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Instant Tendance stepped up on the form of her hurdling debut when finishing third at Navan last time, albeit she was no match for the pair who pulled clear, passing the post eight lengths behind the winner. It was at least a step in the right direction, running to a fair level, and it might not take much more to be competitive now back in a bumper. The others with previous experience certainly don't set the bar too high and Instant Tendance is from a yard with a decent record in this race having won back-to-back renewals in 2020 and 2021.