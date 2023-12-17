Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in early season
Dancing City was a near-smart performer in bumpers and he has the potential to even better that form over hurdles judged by his debut in this sphere over course and distance last month. He left the impression he was in much need of the run, shaken up at the second-last, but not at all given a hard time, and that looked a good race. Dancing City looks a sure-fire improver now and can give Willie Mullins another win in this race.
Smart Stat: 23% - Donald McCain's strike rate at CARLISLE since the start of the 2019/20 season
Easter Junction's sales price increased to 50,000 guineas after finishing runner-up on his sole start in points and he has shown promise in four starts under Rules without probably meeting expectations. He was just run out of a place on his latest start in a maiden hurdle at Doncaster last month, but he has the potential to take his form to a new level now moving up in trip on his handicap debut, and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him.
Smart Stat: 21% - Tom Lacey's strike rate with staying hurdlers
Howlingmadmurdock was very progressive over hurdles last season, winning two of his four starts, and he ran with plenty of credit upped to three miles and upped in grade when finishing fifth in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April. The tight track and drying ground was probably against him on his return in a competitive handicap at Haydock 22 days ago and he has been dropped 3 lb for that effort. This looks an easier task and he is well up to winning more races from this sort of mark.
