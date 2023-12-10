Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Zenta - 13:45 Cork

Smart Stat: 5 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins often runs a smart mare in this novice chase - he has won it with the likes of Vroum Vroum Mag, Elimay and Concertista - and the pick of his trio this year looks to be Zenta. Zenta is the only chasing debutant in the line-up but she was a talented juvenile hurdler last season and won the Grade 1 at Aintree after finishing third in the Triumph at the Cheltenham Festival.

Allegorical - 13:50 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £103.74 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Allegorical has ben disappointing in three starts since posting a promising effort on debut at Newbury in July, but it's interesting that trainer Ralph Beckett has elected to fit him with blinkers. Beckett boasts an extraordinary level-stake profit with horses running in headgear for the first time, so it would be little surprise to see the blinkers have a positive impact.

Port Noir - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £90.00 - Robert Stephens' profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Port Noir hasn't been seen since scoring at Chepstow in June but trainer Robert Stephens' hefty level-stakes profit with horses running after a break suggests that fitness is unlikely to be an issue on her return. Her three wins at this venue in 2021, including one success at this trip, show her effectiveness on an artificial surface.