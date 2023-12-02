Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

The Happy Chapati - 12:10 Southwell

Smart Stat: 24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Smart Stat: 23% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in early season

Matchadam sets a fair standard in this bumper having finished a close-up fourth on his Rules debut at Hereford in October, but preference is for the newcomer The Happy Chapati, who has plenty to recommend him on pedigree as a half-brother to three winners, including the smart bumper winner/top-class hurdler The New One. He's in the right hands with Nicky Henderson, who has a good record with his runners in bumpers at around this trip, and it will be no surprise if this one proves capable of making a winning debut with his yard in rude health (70% of horses running to form).

Court Dreaming - 14:10 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 25% - Nicky Richards' strike rate at Carlisle since the start of the 2019/20 season

Court Dreaming won over this course and distance from a 1lb higher mark last season and he returned from four months off with a solid fourth in the corresponding race last time, plugging on from two out to pass the post eight lengths behind the winner. He is likely to be sharper with that run under his belt and this looks a thin contest in which he should take plenty of beating for the in-form Nicky Richards (63% of horses running to form), who has enjoyed plenty of success at Carlisle in recent years.

Bleu de Vassy - 15:40 Fairyhouse

Smart Stat: 2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Smart Stat: 20% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Gordon Elliott saddles two runners as he seeks a third victory in this bumper since 2020. Undeniable Alibi is an interesting debutant having won his sole start in Irish points after being bought for €170,000 as a three-year-old, but Bleu de Vassy appeals as potentially the stable's number one contender. Bought for €235,000 having finished second in his point, he made an encouraging start under Rules when filling the same position in a Sligo bumper in October and that experience will stand him in good stead here as he tries to open his account at the second attempt.