Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Mayor's Walk - 12:50 Naas

Smart Stat: 25% - Rachael Blackmore's strike rate at NAAS

Mayor's Walk was a winner in points and ran out an impressive winner on Rules debut in a maiden hurdle over two and a half miles at Listowel in September, catching the eye with how well she travelled and having plenty left in the tank at the business end. She shaped like the drop to two miles would be no problem on that occasion and, for all this is a deeper race, she should have plenty of improvement in her, and is fancied to go close again.

Haut Folin - 13:15 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: £102.36 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Haut Folin won a couple of times over fences when trained in France but he failed to complete in three of his four starts for this yard last season. He finished well held on the sole start he finished, but based on his previous form in France, he is surely capable of better, and he is with a yard who has a good record with such types. Haut Folin is now 13 lb lower in the weights and looks interesting on the back of a break, especially given the yard has had a few return from a break in a good form in recent weeks.

In The Air - 14:15 Sandown

Smart Stat: 2 - Gary Moore's number of winners in past 8 runnings

In The Air is a lightly-raced winner over hurdles, narrowly winning a handicap hurdle from a 3 lb lower mark at Fontwell in May, and he made a most encouraging start over fences when finishing runner-up at Huntingdon 13 days ago. That was his first start for six months and he left the impression that he would come on for the outing, while he impressed with his jumping. In The Air looks a sure-fire improver and can go one place better in a race the yard have a good record in.