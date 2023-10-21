Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Saltonstall - 14:45 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 2 - Adrian McGuinness' number of winners in past 9 runnings

Adrian McGuinness saddles three runners as he seeks a third success in this handicap since 2016. Current Option and Spanish Tenor both bring solid each-way claims to the table, but preference is for stable companion Saltonstall, who wasn't seen to best effect when finishing fifth at Tipperary last time, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four lengths having been left with a lot to do. He's been threatening to come good soon and could be worth another chance to get off the mark for the season from a 2lb lower mark than when winning this race 12 months ago.

First Street - 16:05 Kempton

Smart Stat: 2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Nicky Henderson has won this listed event with talented hurdlers such as Hargam (2016) and Verdana Blue (2018) in recent years and First Street looks another with the potential to play a leading role if bouncing back to his best on his return from six months off. He ended last season under a bit of a cloud but is better judged on the form he showed when previously winning a valuable handicap at Newbury, producing a smart performance to defy a BHA mark of 146 by two and a half lengths in dominant fashion. That was his first start of the campaign and it could be that fresh is the best time to catch him.

Rocky Lake - 16:40 Kempton

Smart Stat: 3 - Emma Lavelle's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Rocky Lane produced a promising first effort over fences when finishing fourth at Bangor in October last year, staying on gradually to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner. Admittedly, he failed to build on the promise of that run in three subsequent starts last season, but it's far too soon to be writing him off for the in-form Emma Lavelle yard (six winners from 15 runners in the last 14 days) which has dominated this race in recent years. He clearly goes well when fresh and can line up today from a 6lb lower mark than when running so well at Bangor.