Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Mt Fuji Park - 14:10 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: £51.96 - Jonjo O'Neill's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling debutants

Bumper winner Wrappedupinmay heads the betting for this maiden hurdle and should prove tough to beat, but Mt Fuji Park appeals as an each-way alternative on his debut under Rules. Mt Fuji Park has plenty to recommend him on pedigree (by Walk In The Park and a half-brother to the useful hurdler/chaser Real Milan) and there was lots to like about the way he won his sole start in Irish points. Bought for £290,000 following that success, he should have a bright future under Rules and is certainly in the right hands with Jonjo O'Neill, who has enjoyed plenty of success with similar types.

Lusitanien - 16:30 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: - 20% Fergal O'Brien's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Lusitanien has looked an improved model in two starts since joining Fergal O'Brien and making the switch to chasing, first winning easily at Worcester last month and then running at least as well in defeat from an 8lb higher mark when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. He was beaten only two and a quarter lengths on the last occasion, leaving the impression he would have pushed the winner very close with some more polished jumping late on. He remains with potential after just two starts over fences and should go well again following a further 3lb rise in the weights.

Believe In Science - 16:35 Naas

Smart Stat: 2 - Jim Bolger's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Jim Bolger saddles two runners as he seeks a third win in this race since 2017. Bridge of Dawn has dropped to a handy mark judged on the pick of his form, now 2lb lower in the weights than when scoring at Navan in October last year, but preference is for stablemate Believe In Science, who looks overpriced at double-figure odds having not been seen to best effect when well held at Clonmel last time. He lines up today from a career-low mark and a repeat of the form he showed when hitting the frame at Leopardstown back in June will give him every chance of belatedly opening his account.