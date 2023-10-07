Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Asta La Pasta - 13:45 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 2 - Dan Skelton's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Asta La Pasta looked a good prospect when easily winning a bumper at Market Rasen in February, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and quickly forging clear from there to land the spoils by nine and a half lengths. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one place better on his next start and it will be interesting to see what Asta La Pasta is capable of on today's hurdling debut. He is certainly bred to be smart (by Walk In The Park and out of the multiple Grade 1 winner Asian Maze) and couldn't be in better hands with Dan Skelton, who also saddles Mr Hope Street as he seeks a third success in this race since 2016.

Tommy's Oscar - 15:30 Kelso

Smart Stat: 3 - Ann Hamilton's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Tommy's Oscar achieved a smart level of form in six starts over fences last season, producing his best effort when dismissing his rivals in the Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster in January. That was an impressive performance to beat Boothill (who was conceding 5lb) by five and a half lengths, rapidly drawing clear on the approach to the last having travelled strongly throughout. Reappearing here after seven months off, Tommy's Oscar starts the campaign on a workable mark and has gone well fresh in the past, so another bold bid seems assured as he tries to follow in the footsteps of Nuts Well, who won this race for the Ann Hamilton yard in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Kilbrainy - 17:30 Kelso

Smart Stat: 22% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate at Kelso since the start of the 2019/20 season

Kilbrainy was below form when last seen finishing fourth at Perth in June, but he's been given a good break since and this looks a decent opportunity for him to get off the mark now back down in grade. He showed he can be competitive from a BHA mark of 100 when filling the runner-up spot on his penultimate start at Hexham in May, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two and a half lengths. The return to further today will be in his favour, too, and Sandy Thomson is always worth following at Kelso having enjoyed plenty of success at his local track in recent years.