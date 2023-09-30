Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Arctic Fly - 15:15 Tipperary

Smart Stat: 7 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Willie Mullins saddles three runners as he seeks his eighth win in this listed novice hurdle since 2015. Bialystok would appear to be the number one from Closutton on jockey bookings, but preference is for stable companion Arctic Fly, who looked a smart prospect when landing a similar event at Galway last time, making all to win by four and a half lengths in ready fashion. This will be tougher under a penalty, but there should be more to come from Arctic Fly after just two starts over hurdles. She's certainly in the right hands and unlikely to give up her unbeaten record without a fight in a race Mullins won last year with the subsequent Grade 1 winner, Champ Kiely.

Naxos - 16:00 Epsom

Smart Stat: 20% - George Boughey's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Naxos seems to be going the right way for the George Boughey yard and his latest effort at Wolverhampton was a career best as he filled the runner-up spot for the second start in a row. He was beaten only two and a quarter lengths on the last occasion, sticking to his task well considering how keen he was in the early stages. Still relatively unexposed after just six starts, Naxos will be suited by the extra distance today and might get his own way in front which will hopefully help him to settle better. Only 1lb higher in the weights than last time, he should mount a bold bid to gain his first win in handicaps.

Man of Eden - 17:45 Epsom

Smart Stat: £37.04 - Harry & Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Man of Eden produced a rare below-par effort when finishing fifth at Ascot last time, though he did have a plausible excuse having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. He was still beaten less than four lengths at the line and the drop back to seven furlongs today should ensure that he gets a stronger gallop to aim at. Placed five times in handicaps since getting off the mark in a maiden at Newcastle back in January, Man of Eden is clearly capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right and the return to calmer waters here will give him every chance of doubling his career tally.