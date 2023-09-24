Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Gasper de Lemos - 13:50 Curragh

Smart Stat: 28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh

Ryan Moore operates at a hugely impressive 28% strike rate at the Curragh - his overall record is around the 18% mark - and he will be hoping to enhance that record this afternoon as he has four rides on the card, starting with Gasper de Lemos in the seven-furlong maiden. Gasper de Lemos hails from a good family - his dam is a sister to multiple Group 1 winner Alice Springs - and he shaped with promise when fourth on debut at Leopardstown, despite looking badly in need of the experience. He should step forward with that outing under his belt.

Gambie Tiep - 14:35 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 29% - Ben Pauling's strike rate in summer

Ben Pauling boasts an excellent 29% strike rate in summer, which compares extremely favourably to an overall record around the 14% mark, and he has a strong contender in the two-and-a-half-mile novice chase at Plumpton with Gambie Tiep. Gambie Tiep has bounced back to his best since joining Pauling and he registered his third win from his fifth start for the yard at Fontwell a few weeks ago. That was an uncompetitive affair but he was an emphatic winner and has clearly made a good start for this stable.

Only Money - 16:20 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 24% - Chris Gordon's strike rate at Plumpton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Chris Gordon tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to 24% at Plumpton, a course where he has had more winners than anywhere else in the past five seasons. Gordon has four runners at the course this afternoon, including Only Money who is bidding to win the 17-furlong handicap chase for the second year in succession. Only Money is 5 lb higher in the weights than for his win 12 months ago but only 2 lb above his last winning mark (he was a wide-margin winner at Worcester last October).