Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Nine Tenths - 14:25 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas' strike rate with handicap debutants

Nine Tenths was well on top at the finish when last seen winning a novice event at Windsor in May, not needing to be fully extended as she drew clear to win by two and a half lengths in decisive fashion. Her subsequent absence suggests she possibly hasn't been the easiest to train, but she's in top hands with William Haggas and her return to action will hopefully prove worth the wait on today's handicap debut. She is very much the type to go on improving after just three starts and an opening BHA mark of 91 is unlikely to prove her limit.

Space Tourist - 14:35 Listowel

Smart Stat: 2 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 3 runnings

Space Tourist is worth another chance having been let down by her jumping when last seen finishing down the field in a listed novice hurdle at Galway. She is back in calmer waters today and the form she showed when winning at Kilbeggan the time before sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Trained by Willie Mullins, who is trying to win this race for the third year in a row, Space Tourist has the makings of a useful hurdler and this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways if she can put her jumping woes behind her.

Raasel - 16:10 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 23% - William Buick's strike rate at Doncaster

Raasel put up an impressive weight-carrying performance when winning a handicap at Haydock last weekend, showing smart form to gain his first win of the season from a BHA mark of 107. That was a career-best effort, even for a horse who won a Group 3 at Sandown in 2022, and he seems to have turned the corner after a slow start to the campaign. A credit to connections, Raasel seems sure to go well again in his follow-up bid, with champion jockey William Buick taking over in the saddle at a track where he has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years.