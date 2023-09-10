Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Florida - 14:15 York

Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Florida built on previous promise when opening his account at the third attempt at Kempton in December and he shaped well back at that track on his first start since a gelding operation last month. He settled better than previously but didn't get the smoothest run through, shuffled back on the home turn which didn't leave him best positioned. His form from last year is strong and he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark back on turf.

Ylang Ylang - 15:25 Curragh

Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Ylang Ylang cost a whopping 1,500,000 guineas as a yearling and she has made an excellent start to her career, making a winning debut over this course and distance in June and confirming the impression she made that day when following up in a Group 3 at Leopardstown in July. She left the impression that there was much more left in the tank if required on that occasion, the reopposing Vespertilio having no answer, and Ylang Ylang will be very hard to beat moving into Group 1 company representing a yard that has a good record in this race.

Take Heart - 17:45 Curragh

Smart Stat: 2 - John Patrick Murtagh's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Take Heart was strong in the betting and produced a career-best effort when resuming winning ways in a mile and a quarter handicap at Naas a fortnight ago, getting a prominent pitch and going through the race as though well ahead of his mark, proving one and three quarter lengths too strong for Golden Spangle. The manner of that victory marks him out as a horse to follow and he has solid claims from 6 lb higher.