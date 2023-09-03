Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £10.33 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Statement hasn't been seen since disappointing in a couple of starts in Australia in the spring, but Joseph O'Brien's positive record with horses returning from an absence would offer hope for her supporters. Statement made an encouraging start for this yard last autumn, winning two of her three starts, including a Group 3 over this course and distance that gives her solid claims on the formbook.
Smart Stat: 22% - Jason Watson's strike rate at Brighton
Jason Watson tends to operate at a strike rate around the 12% mark but that increases significantly to 22% at Brighton where he has a couple of rides this afternoon, including Holbache in the six-furlong handicap. Holbache was down the field in the competitive Great St Wilfrid consolation race last time but prior to that had shaped well on his return at York where he looked likely to play a part in the finish only for a lack of a recent run to tell. He still looks well handicapped based on a decisive win on the all-weather at Kempton on his final start last season.
Smart Stat: 25% - Sean Bowen's strike rate at Worcester
Sean Bowen operates at an excellent 25% strike rate at Worcester - he's around the 19% mark elsewhere - and he has four rides on the card this afternoon, including Secret Trix in the concluding two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle. Secret Trix has shown much-improved form since being fitted with cheekpieces and he registered back-to-back wins at Southwell before completing the hat-trick at Uttoxeter, all with Bowen aboard. He is likely to give another good account.
