Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Tanmawwy - 14:25 Goodwood

Smart Stat: £14.72 - Charles Hills's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Tanmawwy is a near-smart sprinter at his best and was strong in the betting when opening his account for the season on good to firm ground at Windsor two starts back in the style of a sprinter who we are yet to see the best of. He was awkward leaving the stalls and never looked like getting involved in attritional conditions in the Stewards' Cup over course and distance three weeks ago, but he is much better than that, and is the type who will quickly bounce back.

Sherdil - 14:50 Beverley

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 7 runnings

Paul Midgley has a good record in this race and is well represented in this year's renewal. Of his runners it is Sherdil who makes the most appeal from a reduced mark. He is yet to fire this season, but he showed signs of a revival over course and distance, staying on to be beaten around two and a half lengths in a race where it proved hard to make up ground from off the pace. Sherdil has been dropped 2 lb to a career-low mark and this two-time course winner will be a danger to all if building further on his latest effort.

Eastern Empress - 16:10 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Eastern Empress has a smart pedigree and ran her best race to date when finishing third at Kempton last time, easy enough to back but travelling best and looking the likeliest winner until seemingly failing to get home. She traded as low as 1.15 in-running on Betfair and, now dropped back in trip, she makes a fair bit of appeal provided she can transfer that improvement back to turf.