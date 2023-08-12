Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

An Mhi - 14:40 Downpatrick

Smart Stat: 2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Gordon Elliott saddles two runners as he seeks his third success in this race since 2016. Gordons Aura needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par runs and even his best form leaves him with plenty to find, so preference is for stablemate An Mhi, who has developed into a fairly useful novice in winning his last three starts over hurdles. The way he goes through his races suggests the drop back in trip today won't be an issue and he is the pick of these at the weights in a race where most of his rivals arrive with questions to answer.

Nuttorridge - 16:40 Downpatrick

Smart Stat: 2 - Mark McNiff's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Mark McNiff won this race in 2015 and again in 2021 with Nuttoridge, who will be trying to regain his crown this year following an encouraging second over this course and distance a few weeks ago. He shaped well on the last occasion, passing the post less than five lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been hampered at the last. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and seems sure to go well again under conditions which clearly play to his strengths.

Believe You Me - 16:58 Leicester

Smart Stat: £83.18 - Heather Main's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Believe You Me showed much-improved form to get off the mark on her latest outing at Chepstow, proving well suited by the drop back to seven furlongs as she drew clear late on to land the spoils by three and three-quarter lengths. The manner of that victory suggests she was full value for a 6 lb rise in the weights and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer after just six starts. She is back up in grade today but remains one to be interested in for the Heather Main team.