Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Hubrisko - 15:30 Galway

Smart Stat: 21% - Paul Townend's strike rate at Galway

Hubrisko is still a maiden after three starts over fences, though he's quickly achieved a useful level of form and there was plenty to like about his latest effort at Wexford when beaten just a length and a half into second. That form reads well in the context of this race as Hubrisko tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to have a bigger effort in the locker now making the switch to handicaps. It's surely just a matter of time before he makes the breakthrough over fences and today could well be the day under Paul Townend, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Galway in recent years.

On The River - 16:08 Chester

Smart Stat: £74.29 - Harriet Bethell's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

On The River produced a career-best effort to regain the winning thread at Beverley a couple of weeks ago, hitting the front over a furlong out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. The runner-up, Rhoscolyn, gave the form a boost when winning at Goodwood earlier in the week, while a 3 lb rise in the weights is offset by the claim of his excellent young rider, Harry Davies. A fine advert for the Harriet Bethell stable, On The River seems sure to go well again as he tries to gain his fifth win of the campaign.

You Oughta Know - 17:30 Galway

Smart Stat: 4 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Willie Mullins saddles two runners as he seeks a fifth success in this bumper since 2015. Aurora Vega looks to have a big future having created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Sligo in June, but preference is for stable companion You Oughta Know, who was similarly impressive on his debut at Kilbeggan in May, looking potentially something out of the ordinary as he cruised clear to win by 11 lengths. Crucially, You Oughta Know is the chosen ride of Patrick Mullins which suggests he's the number one contender from Closutton, very much the type to progress and win more races.