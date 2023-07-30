Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

La Habanera - 13:45 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 23% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at PONTEFRACT

La Habanera was sent off at big odds but offered something to work on when hitting the frame at Leicester on debut, staying competitive until the final furlong, and she ran her best race to date when placed behind a couple of useful fillies at York last time. That was over six furlongs, but the drop to five at this stiffer track should suit well, and she sets the standard on form in a race which might not take much winning.

Polish - 15:45 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 21% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate in summer

Polish didn't make an impact on the Flat for John Gallagher last year but he has returned to form back with Fergal O'Brien recently, finishing runner-up in a couple of handicaps back over hurdles. He went very close on his return from nearly a year off at Worcester last month, but could only match that form over the same course and distance last time, having no answer for an improving type. Polish remains well handicapped on the pick of his form, though, so remains a horse to be positive about at this level.

Dubawi Warrior - 16:00 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Dubawi Warrior is bred to be smart, but was relatively unfancied on debut over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket, and shaped as though in need of the run both fitness and experience wise. He fared little better dropped to seven furlongs when failing to beat a rival home at Doncaster last time, but this represents a much easier test now in a race lacking depth, and he should have more to offer after just two starts.