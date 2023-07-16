Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Shallow River - 15:40 Perth

Smart Stat: 21% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate in summer

Fergal O'Brien tends to operate at a strike rate around the 21% mark in summer - a slight improvement on an overall strike rate around the 19% mark - and he will be hoping to enhance that record with Shallow River. Shallow River got back on track when runner-up at Market Rasen last month, finding only a well-handicapped rival with a turn of foot too strong. That winner has since scored twice on the Flat, making Shallow River's performance seem even better than it did at the time.

Themanintheboots - 16:50 Perth

Smart Stat: 34% - Sean Bowen's strike-rate at Perth

Sean Bowen boasts a hugely impressive 34% strike rate at Perth - he tends to operate around the 19% mark - and he has three rides at the course today. His first two mounts, By Your Side and Born Famous, are both odds-on and hold obvious claims, while his final ride on the card, Themanintheboots, can also be given a chance. He showed improved form to get off the mark at this course last month and, although he was hit hard by the handicapper, he should be in the mix again with Bowen retaining the ride.

Steel Wave - 17:10 Stratford

Smart Stat: 22% - Gary Hanmer's strike rate in summer

Gary Hanmer's 22% strike rate in summer compares favourably to an overall record around the 14% mark and his sole representative today is Steel Wave in the concluding staying handicap chase. The veteran Steel Wave won over course and distance in May and ran creditably when third here last month so can give another good account.