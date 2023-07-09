Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Allbetsareoff - 15:30 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 21% - Mark Walford's strike rate in summer

Mark Walford tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 21% in the summer and he will be hoping to enhance that good record further with Allbetsareoff who bounced back to form when successful at Southwell last month. That form has been franked by two horses from the race winning next time and Allbetsareoff holds solid claims here.

Monaadhil - 16:30 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 28% - Billy Loughnane's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Billy Loughnane boasts an incredible 28% strike rate when having only one ride at a meeting - that compares favourably to an overall record of around 16% - and he heads to Chelmsford today to partner Monaadhil. Monaadhil hasn't been at his best on turf the last twice but has a good record around here and registered a third course-and-distance success on his reappearance in April. He has also finished placed here on a couple of occasions this year and is interesting back at this venue.

Dinoland - 16:55 Sligo

Smart Stat: 24% - John McConnell's strike rate with staying hurdlers

John McConnell has an excellent 24% strike rate with his staying hurdlers - he tends to operate around the 10% mark overall - and he has an interesting runner at Sligo this afternoon in Dinoland. Dinoland produced his best effort yet when fourth at Wexford last month on his first attempt over three miles and he remains relatively unexposed as a staying hurdler.