Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Commanche Falls - 14:25 Curragh

Smart Stat: £32.73 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Michael Dods shows a healthy level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting and he relies on Commanche Falls at the Curragh on Sunday. Commanche Falls is a smart sprinter and has registered back-to-back wins in the ultra-competitive Stewards' Cup at Goodwood. He has also shown his effectiveness in smaller-field Group races and was a creditable third in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes on his latest outing in May.

Flying Kiss - 15:30 Windsor

Smart Stat: £69.88 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Flying Kiss hasn't been seen since finishing an encouraging third on her debut at Chelmsford in January but fitness is rarely an issue for horses hailing from the stable of Archie Watson who has an excellent record with those returning from a break. Flying Kiss hails from a good family - her unraced dam is a half-sister to Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami - and she remains open to improvement.

Classic Lady - 16:01 Cartmel

Smart Stat: 22% - Mark Walford's strike rate in summer

Mark Walford tends to operate around the 15% mark over jumps but that increases to an impressive 22% in summer and he will be hoping to enhance his good record further with the hat-trick seeking Classic Lady. Classic Lady showed much improved from to score from well out of the handicap at Hexham on her penultimate start and then followed up with ease at the same venue last week, looking most progressive all of a sudden.