Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Henri Matisse - 13:20 Curragh

Smart Stat: 4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Aidan O'Brien has a good record in this six-furlong maiden that he has won with some talented sorts including champion juvenile Air Force Blue, Coventry Stakes winner Arizona and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Unquestionable. He has three contenders this time around with Henri Matisse the mount of Ryan Moore. Henri Matisse is by Wootton Bassett and out of dual Group 1 winner Immortal Verse which makes him a half-brother to Group 1-winning juvenile Tenebrism.

Breakout Star - 18:05 Windsor

Smart Stat: £49.00 - Tom Clover's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Tom Clover boasts a healthy level-stake profit with his debutants which suggests that his runners are usually fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice at the first attempt. In the six-furlong novice at Windsor he introduces Breakout Star who is bred to be speedy being by Oasis Dream out of a two-year-old five-furlong winner. His siblings have both won at sprint trips.

Tarjeeh - 19:45 Windsor

Smart Stat: 23% - Owen Burrows' strike rate with handicap debutants

Owen Burrows tends to operate at an impressive strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to 23% with his handicap debutants. Burrows, whose string is in good form, has an interesting handicap debutant at Windsor this evening with the lightly raced Tarjeeh who has won both starts in novice company since shaping with encouragement on his debut. He's a well-made colt with the potential to do better after only three starts.