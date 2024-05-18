Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Desert Hero - 13:50 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Desert Hero developed into a smart performer last season, winning the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes Handicap at Royal Ascot before following up in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, both over a mile and a half. He improved further when finishing third in the St Leger at Doncaster, looking well suited by a bigger test of stamina, and he shaped very well on his recent return in the Gordon Richards Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Sandown last month. That run will have put him spot on for this and he'll relish the return to further now.

Pocklington - 14:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: £70.00 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Pocklington is a well-bred sort who hails from a family the yard have had success with in the past, and he has made a most promising start to his career, winning both of his starts over six furlongs at Newcastle. He looked potentially smart when defying a penalty last time, beating the long odds-on favourite - who had been narrowly beaten in the Coventry Stakes as a two-year-old - with something in hand, and he looks very interesting now moving up in grade on his turf debut. There is nothing in his pedigree to suggest he won't be at least as effective on grass and he remains open to improvement.

Wiltshire - 16:10 Newbury

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2020 season

Wiltshire was a useful performer for Freddie & Martyn Meade last year and he immediately looked a good purchase (92,000 guineas) when making a winning start for William Haggas over this course and distance last month. That was his first start since being gelded and he was value for plenty extra than the winning margin given the trouble in running he had to overcome, so he looks particularly well treated from just 2 lb higher in the weights now.