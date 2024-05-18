Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
13:43 · SAT May 18, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Desert Hero - 13:50 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Desert Hero developed into a smart performer last season, winning the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes Handicap at Royal Ascot before following up in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, both over a mile and a half. He improved further when finishing third in the St Leger at Doncaster, looking well suited by a bigger test of stamina, and he shaped very well on his recent return in the Gordon Richards Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Sandown last month. That run will have put him spot on for this and he'll relish the return to further now.

Pocklington - 14:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: £70.00 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Pocklington is a well-bred sort who hails from a family the yard have had success with in the past, and he has made a most promising start to his career, winning both of his starts over six furlongs at Newcastle. He looked potentially smart when defying a penalty last time, beating the long odds-on favourite - who had been narrowly beaten in the Coventry Stakes as a two-year-old - with something in hand, and he looks very interesting now moving up in grade on his turf debut. There is nothing in his pedigree to suggest he won't be at least as effective on grass and he remains open to improvement.

Wiltshire - 16:10 Newbury

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2020 season

Wiltshire was a useful performer for Freddie & Martyn Meade last year and he immediately looked a good purchase (92,000 guineas) when making a winning start for William Haggas over this course and distance last month. That was his first start since being gelded and he was value for plenty extra than the winning margin given the trouble in running he had to overcome, so he looks particularly well treated from just 2 lb higher in the weights now.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo