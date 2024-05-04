Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Star Guest - 13:10 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket (Rowley) since the start of the 2020 season

Charlie Appleby boasts a 30% strike rate at Newmarket - a slight improvement on a hugely impressive overall strike rate around 29% - and he has a trio of runners at the track this afternoon starting with Star Guest in the opening listed event. Star Guest improved markedly after she was dropped to six furlongs last season, winning back-to-back handicaps on the July course, and she's not yet fully exposed as a sprinter.

Invictus Gold - 17:20 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: £54.00 - Tom Clover's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Tom Clover boasts an impressive level-stake profit with his debutants which suggests that his runners are often fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice at the first attempt. Clover is represented in the five-furlong maiden by Invictus Gold, a €65,000 purchase who is a half-brother to Nurse Barbara who was placed at listed level as a juvenile.

Hugueneau - 19:25 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Uttoxeter

Harry Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around the 21% mark but that increases to 24% at Uttoxeter where he has three rides this evening, including Hugueneau in the concluding two-mile handicap hurdle. Hugueneau produced his best effort yet when runner-up at Ffos Las a couple of weeks ago, finding only a recent winner too strong, and a reproduction of that sort of form might be good enough here.