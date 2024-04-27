Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
13:16 · SAT April 27, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Camille Pissarro - 13:45 Navan

Smart Stat: 2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past three runnings

Aidan O'Brien has won the last two editions of this six-furlong maiden, using it as the starting point for subsequent Futurity Stakes winner Aesop's Fables in 2022 and subsequent Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber in 2023. This year he relies on Camille Pissarro who cost 1.25 million guineas as a yearling and is a half-brother to several winners, including the very smart Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde.

Travis - 19:20 Ripon

Smart Stat: 18% - George Boughey's strike rate with handicap debutants

George Boughey operates at an 18% strike rate with his handicap debutants, which is a slight improvement on his overall record around the 17% mark, and his contender Travis looks interesting in the six-furlong handicap at Ripon. Travis showed run-by-run progress in maiden/ novice company and was beaten only a head and a neck in third at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. He could still do better after only three starts.

Sweet Carolina - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 26% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Wolverhampton

Oisin Murphy boasts an impressive 26% strike rate at Wolverhampton - he tends to operate around the 19% mark - and he has a good book of rides at the course this evening. One of his best chances is in the five-furlong novice aboard Sweet Carolina who overcame greenness to make a winning start in taking fashion over the course and distance a couple of weeks ago, scoring with plenty in hand once she got the hang of things.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

