Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
12:24 · SAT April 20, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Hamish - 13:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2020 season

Hamish is now an eight-year-old, but he arguably proved better than ever last season, winning all four of his starts at this level, and he sets the standard in this field on his return to action. He made the most of a good opportunity on his final start in the St Simon Stakes at Newmarket and has some interesting rivals now, but he has an excellent record when fresh and will also handle the likely ground well for a yard that do well at this course.

Maclaine - 13:50 Ayr

Smart Stat: £76.10 - Richard Bandey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Maclaine has made a positive start over fences for Richard Bandey this season, building on some promising efforts when opening his account in this sphere at Newbury last month, leading approaching three out and well clear coming down to the last. He had any amount in hand that day, value for at least double the winning margin, and he remains a horse to be interested in from an 8 lb higher mark.

Prince Maxi - 17:00 Newbury

Smart Stat: 18% - George Scott's strike rate with handicap debutants

Prince Maxi finished midfield in a hot race at Newmarket on his sole start for Richard Hannon last year and he confirmed that promise on his return from 10 months off and first start for this yard when opening his account at Wolverhampton in February. That wasn't the strongest race of its type, though, and he didn't progress as expected on his latest start, but time has told he bumped into one that day, and he is well worth another chance to improve now making his handicap debut back on turf.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo