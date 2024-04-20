Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Hamish - 13:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2020 season

Hamish is now an eight-year-old, but he arguably proved better than ever last season, winning all four of his starts at this level, and he sets the standard in this field on his return to action. He made the most of a good opportunity on his final start in the St Simon Stakes at Newmarket and has some interesting rivals now, but he has an excellent record when fresh and will also handle the likely ground well for a yard that do well at this course.

Maclaine - 13:50 Ayr

Smart Stat: £76.10 - Richard Bandey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Maclaine has made a positive start over fences for Richard Bandey this season, building on some promising efforts when opening his account in this sphere at Newbury last month, leading approaching three out and well clear coming down to the last. He had any amount in hand that day, value for at least double the winning margin, and he remains a horse to be interested in from an 8 lb higher mark.

Prince Maxi - 17:00 Newbury

Smart Stat: 18% - George Scott's strike rate with handicap debutants

Prince Maxi finished midfield in a hot race at Newmarket on his sole start for Richard Hannon last year and he confirmed that promise on his return from 10 months off and first start for this yard when opening his account at Wolverhampton in February. That wasn't the strongest race of its type, though, and he didn't progress as expected on his latest start, but time has told he bumped into one that day, and he is well worth another chance to improve now making his handicap debut back on turf.