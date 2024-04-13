Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
11:31 · SAT April 13, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

West Balboa - 13:20 Aintree

Smart Stat: 2 - Dan Skelton's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Dan Skelton's three-strong team in a race he has won a couple of times in the last decade includes last year's winner West Balboa. She disappointed on a couple of occasions after making a winning return in a conditions race here in November, but she caught the eye when a running-on sixth at Kempton last month, leaving the impression that she'll be spot on for this repeat bid.

Brighterdaysahead - 13:55 Aintree

Smart Stat: 2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Gordon Elliott has won the last two editions of this Grade 1 novice hurdle and has strong claims again with Brighterdaysahead leading the challenge. Brighterdaysahead lost her unbeaten record when unable to justify odds-on favouritism in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but she was giving the winner 5 lb and was unsuited by a steady pace placing the emphasis on speed. She'll appreciate stepping back up in trip here and remains capable of better.

Mahler Mission - 16:00 Aintree

Smart Stat: £23.49 - John McConnell's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

John McConnell posts a level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting and he relies on Mahler Mission in the Grand National at Aintree this afternoon. Mahler Mission has been kept fresh for this since running a cracker to finish runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, where he impressed with how well he went through the race. He has relatively few miles on the clock over fences and could still have more to offer.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

