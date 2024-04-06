Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Choisya - 14:05 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon and Ed Crisford's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2020 season

Simon and Ed Crisford tend to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Kempton where the yard relies on Choisya in the fillies' listed race. Choisya was largely progressive during 2023 and enjoyed a productive campaign, winning on four occasions, including over course and distance when last seen in November.

Strong Impact - 16:05 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian boasts a 25% strike rate at Chelmsford, compared to an overall record around 20%, and he has one runner at the track this afternoon. Strong Impact offered encouragement in maiden/novice company, finishing runner-up at Newmarket on a couple of occasions, and she raised her game when runner-up on her handicap debut at Sandown on her return from a four-month break. She didn't need to improve on that to get off the mark back in novice company at Epsom and she remains with potential.

Azure Angel - 16:55 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at Kempton

James Doyle's 23% strike rate at Kempton compares well to his overall record around 19% and he has four rides this afternoon, with Azure Angel looking like one of his better chances. The progressive Azure Angel extended her unbeaten record on the all-weather to four when doing well to peg back one who got first run on her at Newcastle last time.