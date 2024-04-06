Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - Simon and Ed Crisford's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2020 season
Simon and Ed Crisford tend to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Kempton where the yard relies on Choisya in the fillies' listed race. Choisya was largely progressive during 2023 and enjoyed a productive campaign, winning on four occasions, including over course and distance when last seen in November.
Smart Stat: 25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2020 season
Roger Varian boasts a 25% strike rate at Chelmsford, compared to an overall record around 20%, and he has one runner at the track this afternoon. Strong Impact offered encouragement in maiden/novice company, finishing runner-up at Newmarket on a couple of occasions, and she raised her game when runner-up on her handicap debut at Sandown on her return from a four-month break. She didn't need to improve on that to get off the mark back in novice company at Epsom and she remains with potential.
Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at Kempton
James Doyle's 23% strike rate at Kempton compares well to his overall record around 19% and he has four rides this afternoon, with Azure Angel looking like one of his better chances. The progressive Azure Angel extended her unbeaten record on the all-weather to four when doing well to peg back one who got first run on her at Newcastle last time.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.