Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
10:03 · SAT March 30, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Brentford Hope - 14:05 Haydock

Smart Stat: 22% - Harry Derham's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Brentford Hope has taken his form over hurdles to new heights since joining Harry Derham, and he was impressive when resuming winning ways at Newcastle a fortnight ago. He confirmed his liking for testing conditions on that occasion, always travelling fluently at the head of affairs, just needing to be shaken up at times in the home straight, and quickly asserting on the run-in. A subsequent 5 lb rise will demand more of him, but the feeling is he has even more to offer, while he'll love ground conditions.

Tip Top Mountain - 15:50 Haydock

Smart Stat: 21% - Robert Walford's strike rate in spring

Tip Top Mountain progressed well over fences last season, winning four of his seven starts, and he opened his account for this campaign with a hard-fought battle over a similar trip to this at Fakenham 12 days ago. He had fallen back down to his last winning mark and displayed a terrific attitude, pressing on from the third-last and galloping on well from there. This is a quick enough turnaround, but he will love ground conditions, and a subsequent 3 lb rise leaves him on a competitive mark.

Photon - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £93.07 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Photon remains a maiden, but he has shaped well on all three of his starts so far this year, finishing runner-up twice, the latest over the extended mile at this course last month. He was beaten by one going through a good spell that day, shaping like one who is well worth another try over this sort of trip, and he will remain of interest from the same mark, especially as he remains relatively unexposed compared to most in this field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

